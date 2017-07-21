Latest Security footage of

Jerusalem, a “cup of trembling”?

(Zechariah 12:2)

Once again, the nations of the world turn their eyes upon Jerusalem. The threat of chaos instigated by Islamic terrorists and extremists once again surrounds Moriah, the Holy Temple Mount in the ancient Holy City. Replacing the sounds of prayer — of Jews near the Western Wall, of Muslims from Al Aqsa, of Christians and of the Church bells — that usually fill the Ancient City of Jerusalem is the overwhelming sound of chaos. Around the world is heard the sound of violent clashes between the police guarding the city and those who would rule it with violence. Today, there will be no shoppers in the various quarters of the city, no tourists visiting the holy sites and no children playing in the narrow streets of the city, only the sounds of stones, molotov cocktails, and perhaps gunfire along with the faint smell of tear gas wafted on the wind.

Meanwhile, the focus of the world is on the actions of Israel: Not in their attempt to preserve the Temple Mount and surrounding area as a focus of prayer, of peace and worship, but in the closure of the Mount to extremists and terrorists. They do not come to pray, nor do they come to worship. They come to kill, to maim, to destroy and to strike fear into the world. Between them and their success stands only ISRAEL. No one else steps up to help, but are heard loudly to condemn the only ones attempting to keep the peace and preserve life. For instance:

Ynetnews News – White House ‘very concerned’ over Temple Mount violence

The White House said overnight Wednesday it was “very concerned” over the escalation of violence at the Temple Mount resulting from Israel’s decision to install metal detectors at its entrances in the wake of a recent deadly terror attack at the Lions’ Gate.

Really, President Trump? Really? Two innocent guards dead in a sudden an unprovoked terrorist attack and you equate THE KILLERS with those attempting to preserve the peace?? to prevent more murders? Does murder not disrupt the prayers? And, by the way, did you happen to notice (well, of course, you wouldn’t have) that Jews and tourists, in fact EVERYONE visiting the Western Wall plaza has to go through the metal detectors????

Battle of Headlines announces Jerusalem Attack

But a few try to bring the truth: Jordan’s intel tags Hizballah for Temple Mt. terror from Debka.com;

While the “end of days” may not yet be upon us, the prediction of the central focus of the nations on Jerusalem, on the Holy of Holies, certainly seems to be a recurring proof of the central role of Jerusalem in history. Perhaps we should all be praying for the peace of Jerusalem!!

The Prophet Zechariah 12:2-3 wrote: “2 Behold, I am about to make Jerusalem a cup of staggering to all the surrounding peoples. The siege of Jerusalem will also be against Judah. 3 On that day I will make Jerusalem a heavy stone for all the peoples. All who lift it will surely hurt themselves. And all the nations of the earth will gather against it. ‘[ESV]

Perhaps we should all pray for the peace of Jerusalem!!