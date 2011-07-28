The Real War That Rarely Makes the News

July 28, 2011
By
Bushehr Nuclear Reactor

The Reactor the world can see....like a display window, it represents much more.

Last year the Stuxnet virus was all the talk. Then the world got bored with it and the news faded except for the infrequent headline. While reassuring the world that all was well,  the Iranians and Russians frantically and unsuccessfully tried to repair the damage.

Recently, without much fanfare, it was announced that Iran had, at great cost, replaced all its centrifuges. Russia continues to assist Iran.  The missile and the warhead technology continues to advance and are greatly increasing in range and accuracy. In some cases, Iran is show casing successful test, in others, claiming far more progress than the tests show.  There is no accurate assessment among nations spy agencies of the status of Iran’s bomb. They vary from 1 to 2 years before total capability to stating that 4 warheads are ready and mounted. Iran has kept the truth buried in an smothering cloud of propaganda and misdirects.

Meantime, several high level Iranian and Russian nuclear scientists have been killed in ‘accidents’ and in daring attacks. It’s likely that Iran’s tight nuclear community may have been penetrated either by foreign agencies or local dissidents. Either way, it’s a strugggle to the end: A  failed murderous regime or a worldwide nuclear war.  There is not one world leader with the guts to take action and openly tip the balance. The Saudis are the only ones to stand toe to toe with Iran.  Given the repressiveness of the Saudi regime, this should give everyone pause.

Blessings on the mysterious ones carrying out the hidden war – but if they don’t win, what does that say about our future?

    • RKNEWS on August 26, 2011 at 10:07 am

      Hi, Thank you for your comment. Just give credit to RKNEWS and add the weblink. Blessings from Jerusalem.

      Reply
  11. RKNEWS on September 4, 2011 at 8:43 am

    Yes, you may. Credit to RKNEWS and link to Israelinsight.com Thanks.

    Reply
    • RKNEWS on September 8, 2011 at 1:37 pm

      Note the twitter feed on the upper right corner of the webpage. It’s from twitter.com/israelinsight.

      Reply
    • RKNEWS on September 9, 2011 at 2:27 pm

      Welcome to do so. Just link back and credit RKNEWS for content. Thanks.

      Reply
    • RKNEWS on September 10, 2011 at 11:42 pm

      Facts are facts: can’t argue much about them Conclusions are mine: Can be argued all day long.

      Reply
    • RKNEWS on September 19, 2011 at 1:59 pm

      No Problem. Credit to author and link is all it takes.
      Thanks

      Reply
    • RKNEWS on September 19, 2011 at 2:01 pm

      Thank you. Just credit the author and provide a link back to it. That’s all it takes.

      Reply
    • on September 12, 2011 at 8:17 am

      from within WordPress there are several template provides. I simply chose one and modified it with the built in tools.

      Reply
    • RKNEWS on September 19, 2011 at 2:05 pm

      We’ll be pleased to see it there.

      Reply
    • RKNEWS on September 12, 2011 at 11:38 pm

      You have permission. Credit to the author and the link is they way to do it. Thanks.

      Reply
    • RKNEWS on September 12, 2011 at 11:33 pm

      Haven’t set up an RSS feed yet. Sorry.

      Reply
    Es sollte mehr solcher qualitativen Seiten geben!

    MFG Peter

