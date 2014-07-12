HAMAS – PROFILE OF INTENT: GENOCIDE

FreedomOutpost.Com writer Michael Snyder makes the valid argument that Hamas, in aiming its missiles directly at Israel’s nuclear reactor is guilty of attempting to create nuclear holocaust in Israel and the Middle East — in violation of the Geneva Convention, Article 2 (1) of the International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism.

Hamas has clearly stated publicly that it is deliberately taking aim at the Dimona reactor, which of course has a significant level of protection. There is irrefutable evidence that they are making every effort to break through the Israeli anti-missile Shield and damage the reactor, with intended unimaginable consequences for the Gazans as well as for the Israelis.

“After the horrors of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, how insane do you have to be to fire missiles directly at a major nuclear facility? No matter what side you are on in the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians, everyone should be able to agree that it is utter madness for Hamas to fire rockets at the Dimona nuclear installation in the Negev. The intent, of course, was to destroy the Dimona facility and create a horrific nuclear disaster in the heart of Israel.“

In his article entitled “Hamas Just Attempted To Create A Horrific Nuclear Disaster In The Heart Of Israel” , intent, effort and motive are clearly laid out. The question then becomes, how responsible are the world leaders who obviously know this and yet continue to restrain Israel in its attempt to destroy Hamas before it succeeds? Or once again will it be “we didn’t know”, “there was nothing we could do”.

THEY DO, and THERE IS! And the time is NOW!