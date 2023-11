Fatah’s terror wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades , thanks Allah for Hamas massacre against Israel , brags of its own terror “behind enemy lines”

Fatah’s terror wing sees Hamas war as first step of destroying all Israel: First we “liberate the Gaza Strip,” then the rest of “Palestine” – “tomorrow at the gates of Jerusalem” ( https://palwatch.org/page/34668 )

Remember this when the world forces compromise!

This is the Palestinian interpretation of the 2-state solution!